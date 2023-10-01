Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 187,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,510.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.47. 129,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,549. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

