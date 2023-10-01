Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $368.18 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001780 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,651,121,528 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,659,719,040 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.