Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $191.05 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Terra has a total market cap of $191.05 million and $43.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 389,848,159 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

