TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $126.76 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00035131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,259,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,261,818 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.