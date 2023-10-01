Tezos Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $669.66 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 975,673,407 coins and its circulating supply is 954,651,053 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.