The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $323.57. 1,403,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,568. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

