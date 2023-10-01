The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $323.57. 1,403,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,568. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.32.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.