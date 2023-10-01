The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 4th

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2248 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock remained flat at $50.15 during midday trading on Friday. 148,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $50.28.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
