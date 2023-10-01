ThetaDrop Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $80,354.76 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

