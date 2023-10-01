Threshold (T) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Threshold has a market cap of $194.34 million and $17.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,961.02 or 0.99929289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01851275 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,524,326.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

