TraDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $304.60 Million (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

