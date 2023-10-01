TRON (TRX) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $153.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001567 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,060,046,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.