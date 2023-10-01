TRON (TRX) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $153.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,060,046,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

