TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.39 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $43.67 million and $8.39 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0382359 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,907,542.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

