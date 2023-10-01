UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

UGI Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 291,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 136,865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,499. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

