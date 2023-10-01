Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $52.59 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Ultra has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $52.59 million and $858,091.92 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,012.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.73 or 0.00870062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00128693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026227 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,864 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15343973 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $762,982.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

