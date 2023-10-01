Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Achieves $52.01 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $52.01 million and $832,549.49 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,135.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.16 or 0.00866621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00118080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026650 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,864 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15343973 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $762,982.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

