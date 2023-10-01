Uniswap Market Cap Tops $2.68 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00016608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $74.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00243227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003603 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.46334353 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 815 active market(s) with $48,428,312.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

