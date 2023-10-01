United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $155.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

