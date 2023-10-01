UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $574.87 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $17.89 or 0.00063950 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $78,923.82 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.235128 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,129.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

