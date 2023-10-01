Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Upbound Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Upbound Group has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $36.17.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.93 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
