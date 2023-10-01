Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Upbound Group has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.93 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $694,122.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,027.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

