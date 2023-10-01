Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 20,297,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

