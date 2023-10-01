Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 20,297,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
