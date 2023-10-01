VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $140.41 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

