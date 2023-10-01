VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. 149,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 680.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

