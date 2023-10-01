VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2943 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:DURA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.26. 3,128 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DURA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

