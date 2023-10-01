VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2012 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $49.07. 1,313,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244,935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 824.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.