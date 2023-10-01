VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Announces Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 1,018,244 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.