VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Plans $0.08 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

