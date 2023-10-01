VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Plans $0.08 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:MIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.