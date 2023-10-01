VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHYD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. 76,017 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4,146.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

