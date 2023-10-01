VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ESPO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $59.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

