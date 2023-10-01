Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2023 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 27,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

