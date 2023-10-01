Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2023 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCEB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $59.39. 27,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

