Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.4% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,348,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,162. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

