Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $212.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average of $213.46. The company has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

