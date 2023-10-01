Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 5th

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 743,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.