Venus BUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

