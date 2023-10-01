Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.61 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $51.61 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005555 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

