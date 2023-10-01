VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,117.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,499.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
