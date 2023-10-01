VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,117.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,499.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

