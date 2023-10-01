Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDE opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

