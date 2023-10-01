Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IDE opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
