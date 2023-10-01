Walken (WLKN) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Walken has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,845,401 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

