Wanchain Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.55 million and $548,229.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,153,897 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.