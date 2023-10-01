WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.19 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.19 million and approximately $22.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321879 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

