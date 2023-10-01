Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.15 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.15 billion and approximately $387,080.11 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08761253 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $171,990.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

