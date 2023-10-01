Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (ESCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 10th

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Price Performance

ESCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (ESCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds that are screened for ESG aspects. ESCR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

