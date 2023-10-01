Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (ESCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 10th

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Price Performance
ESCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.
Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.