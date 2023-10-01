Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Price Performance

ESEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of emerging market USD-denominated sovereign debts, which selects and weights its securities based on ESG principles. ESEB was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

