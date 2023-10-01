Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:ESHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 615 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ESHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds in the developed markets that are screened for ESG ratings. ESHY was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

