XYO Price Reaches $0.0029 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, XYO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $39.33 million and $425,571.23 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,141.66 or 1.00022152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00291921 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $437,496.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.