XYO Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $520,070.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,002.70 or 0.99963718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00291921 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $437,496.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

