YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from YIT Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.
YIT Oyj Stock Performance
YIT Oyj stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.21. YIT Oyj has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.23.
YIT Oyj Company Profile
