2,351 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $145.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,275. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

