259,577 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000. Nasdaq accounts for about 3.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nasdaq at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

