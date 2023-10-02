ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $645,407.31 and $171.01 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,589.66 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000695 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $135.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.